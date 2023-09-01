The deadline-day state of play for Barnsley FC and the hopes of head coach Neill Collins

IT remains to be seen how deadline day pans out for Barnsley.

In the past, there has been a fair bit of scrambling around and frenetic activity, it is correct in saying. There have been key departures, late arrivals, moves that missed the deadline and plenty more besides.At the end of the last summer window, Michal Helik, Clark Oduor and Callum Styles left Oakwell, while Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards came in.

Back in the final salvos of the winter window at the close of January, Barnsley got the signing of Jon Russell over the line in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, may, just may, be a little quieter. Certainly, that's the hope of Neill Collins. Although he has been in the game long enough to expect the unexpected. Regarding Barnsley, that is wise.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The future of a key player in captain Liam Kitching remains unclear. The Reds have rejected an improved £4m bid from Coventry City. The question is whether the Midlanders are prepared to have another go.

Kitching’s former club Forest Green are understood to have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which saw him move to Barnsley in January 2021.

Incoming wise, Barnsley are hoping to bring in another forward and a central defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are keen on Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode as are Carlisle and completed the signing of the Millers left-sided centre-half Jamie McCart on Thursday evening.

The Scot has signed on loan for the remainder of the season with supporters entitled to be hopeful it is not the precursor to any sale of Kitching. One player has already moved out ahead of deadline day, with Oli Shaw – down in the pecking order following the arrival of John McAtee – having linked up with Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan for the rest of the season.

Whatever transpires, Collins – who celebrates his milestone 40th birthday this weekend – will at least have clarity and know what he is working with by 11pm tonight and will be grateful for that at least.

He commented: “Last year, someone said there were eight deals done on deadline day. I very highly doubt we will be anywhere near that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although in football, you never know. The domino effect happens and it affects the whole Football League. I think we are in a relatively good position and there should hopefully be only one or two pieces of business.

“When the transfer window shuts, it's about players committed to Barnsley, that's the biggest thing for me. I just want a group of people committed to Barnsley and giving their best and if you have 22 or 23 players willing to do that, you can have a successful season.

“There is a lot of noise with the transfer windows and it affects some people. I am sure it will be great for many clubs that when the window shuts, it's 'this is what we have got, let's get to work.' Regardless of the background noise this week, the players have done a good job of blocking the noise out.”

On the current state of play, he continued: “One is almost done and we are working away on other stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of it is if you are bringing people in, you have to make space and be fair to all players.

“Oli Shaw has an opportunity on loan and there's a couple of others.

“Based on the things I've heard up to this point, I am confident he (Kitching) will be a Barnsley player, but again we have all been in the game long enough to know that things can change. Until that window shuts, I will just try and stay level-headed about that.

“We have got some very good players and when you have got some very good players, there's interest from teams higher up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club obviously have expectations that have to be met for any player to leave. If not, they will be here and an important part of the club going forward.”

Kitching missed last weekend's win at Wigan with a groin issue and is unlikely to be risked in Saturday's game at Cheltenham.

As with Kitching, the future of another leading player for the Reds has been subject of considerable summer speculation, not for the first time, in Callum Styles.

Twelve months ago, the midfielder made a deadline-day dash across London to sign for Millwall on a season-long loan, but only after penning a new deal at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hungarian international has a £2m release clause in his contract. It remains to be seen if there are any late bidders, with the player keen to play at Championship level.

Collins said: “I think Callum could make a huge impact on this squad and in the league.