Exeter City sit at the other end of the league’s fair play table, with just 21 yellow cards dished out to their players with none of their squad sent off this campaign.

Plymouth Argyle, Burton Albion and Oxford United have received the joint-most red cards this term with three each – all of Burton’s sending offs have been a straight-red card.

Yorkshire’s third-tier sides Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are very much mid-table when it comes to discipline this campaign.

The Tykes have been handed 27 yellow cards compared to 26 for the Owls while Wednesday have had two men sent off compared to just one for the Reds.

Wednesday’s dismissals came via Lee Gregory’s two yellow cards against Portsmouth on the opening day, while Reece James was handed a straight red card for a mistimed challenge against Peterborough United.

Barnsley’s only sending off of the league season came in their win over Cambridge United in September as Liam Kitching was shown a second yellow with 22 minutes to play.

According to data from Transfermarkt, referee’s handed out cards at a rate of 2.72 per match last campaign but that number sits at 1.26 so far this term.

Below we have put teams in order of the number of yellow cards they have been shown in League One this season to see which sides need to work on their discipline. Take a look...

League One discipline table