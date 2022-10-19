News you can trust since 1754
The dirtiest teams in the Championship so far this season and how Sheffield United compare to Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Brom, Burnley, Preston and the rest of the league

Norwich City have received the fewest cards in the opening months of the Championship season while Sunderland sit at the other end of the spectrum having had 41 cards dished out to their players in 15 games.

By Ben McKenna
6 hours ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 4:10pm

So far, Northern Ireland international Corry Evans is the only Black Cats player to be suspended for his disciplinary record, as he missed last weekend’s win over Wigan Athletic after being booked five times.

Two Middlesbrough players – Isaiah Jones and Paddy McNair – have both been suspended this season due to hitting the five yellow card mark with Jones and Bristol City’s Alex Scott receiving the joint-most cautions this term with six each.

In total, 10 players have been yellow carded on five occasions this season, with Regan Slater of Hull City another player based in Yorkshire to hit that number.

Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull and Boro all make the top 10 when it comes to lack of discipline with 30 or more yellow cards each while a player each from the Blades and Middlesbrough has been sent off this season.

United’s sending off came in the aftermath of Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Blackpool as Wes Foderingham was dismissed for violent conduct. The club appealed the decision but it was rejected.

Norwich players have been carded just 16 times this campaign, although two of those were sending offs – the joint-most in the league.

Below we have put together every side’s disciplinary record to see which clubs have been the ‘dirtiest’ in the second tier this season.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is sent off by referee David Webb after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane between Sheffield United and Blackpool. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

Championship disciplinary table – 2022/23

Team Yellow cards Red cards
Sunderland 40 1
Preston 35 1
Sheffield United 33 1
Blackburn 33 0
Swansea City 32 2
Middlesbrough 31 1
Hull City 31 0
Bristol City 30 1
Rotherham United 30 0
Reading 30 0
Birmingham City 30 0
Wigan 28 1
Millwall 26 0
Stoke City 26 0
Blackpool 25 2
Huddersfield Town 24 2
Watford 24 1
Cardiff City 24 1
West Brom 24 0
Coventry City 20 2
Burnley 19 1
Luton Town 19 0
QPR 19 0
Norwich City 16 2
