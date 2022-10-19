The dirtiest teams in the National League so far this season including Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Boreham Wood, York and FC Halifax - gallery view
This is the National League fair play table, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago
The clubs are sorted by points in descending order, from the worst offender downwards.
A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.
Page 1 of 6