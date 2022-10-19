News you can trust since 1754
FC Halifax Town have received 20 yellow cards so far this season.

The dirtiest teams in the National League so far this season including Wrexham, Notts County, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield, Boreham Wood, York and FC Halifax - gallery view

This is the National League fair play table, according to the website www.transfrmarket.co.uk.

By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago

The clubs are sorted by points in descending order, from the worst offender downwards.

A yellow card counts one point, a yellow-red (two bookings for the same player) card three points and a red card five points.

1. Torquay United

35 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, one red card - 40 points

Photo: subm

2. Eastleigh

35 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, one red card - 40 points

Photo: subm

3. Woking

31 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, one red card - 36 points

Photo: subm

4. Wealdstone

25 yellow cards, 0 double bookings, two red cards - 35 points

Photo: subm

