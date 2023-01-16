The FA rule that prevents Georginio Rutter from making his Leeds United debut in FA Cup replay against Cardiff City

Leeds United completed the club record signing of Georginio Rutter on Saturday night but fans will have to wait until after Wednesday’s FA Cup replay with Cardiff City to see him in action.

Rutter is ineligible to play in the replay with Cardiff at Elland Road but will be introduced to the home crowd ahead of kick-off. Leeds came from 2-0 down to draw with Cardiff in Wales earlier this month to send their cup tie to a replay.

Because Rutter was not registered with Leeds for the initial FA Cup fixture, he will not be allowed to take part in the replay. Leeds host Brentford on Sunday afternoon where Rutter could make his debut.

He is the club’s second signing of the window as he follows the arrival of Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg. After joined Leeds, Rutter said: “I am very happy to be here and I am very excited to improve my football.

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 10: Georginio Rutter of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim interacts with fans prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at PreZero-Arena on September 10, 2022 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“For the fans and the confidence, I hope I am good. Football is for the fans and they are very important for the club. I want to do more, bring a lot of energy for the fans in the stadium.”