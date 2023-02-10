The five favourites for Leeds United job as Whites continue search for Jesse Marsch’s replacement

Michael Skubala is poised to take charge of Leeds United for a second time on Sunday as their search for a new manager rumbles into a second week.

The Whites Under-21s coach will take media duties for Friday's press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United. Skubala took charge at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as Leeds earned a 2-2 draw against Erik ten Hag’s in-form side.

In an update to supporters on Twitter, chairman Andrea Radrizzani replied “after the weekend” when asked if the club’s new head coach would be in place before the Red Devils visited Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the search continuing and with some candidates, such as Carlos Corberan, out of the running we look at the state of play with the five men who are currently favourite to land the position.

Feyenoord's Dutch head coach Arne Slot looks on during the Dutch premier league match between FC Twente and Feyenoord at Stadion De Grolsch Veste in Enschede on January 29, 2023. - (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot (5/4)

The Dutch coach has been strongly linked with the Elland Road vacancy. The Feyenoord boss is reportedly unsure about leaving the Eredivisie club with the side top of the league with winning two more trophies still a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot reportedly has a €6.5 million release clause in his contract. He was named the Eredivisie Manager of the Year at the end of last season, beating former Ajax and now Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to the award.

Leeds had reportedly believed earlier in the week it would be tough to prise Slot away from Feyenoord but their hopes of convincing the Dutchman to make the move have increased in recent days.

River Plate Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo gestures before the start of the friendly football match between River Plate and Spain's Real Betis at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcello Gallardo (3/1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in South America claim Leeds have made an offer to the former River Plate boss, who left the Argentine club in December. The 47-year-old took over at the club in 2014 and took charge of 424 games while winning 14 trophies.

Gallardo made over 350 appearances during his playing career as an attacking midfielder. He appeared for the likes of Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Europe as well as DC United in the MLS. He had three spells as a player with River Plate.

Andoni Iraola (5/1)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 21: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic, applauds the fans following the team's victory in the Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Celtic and Greenock Morton at Celtic Park Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rayo Vallecano boss was the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers at one point but appears out of the running. Conflicting reports from Spain claim he rejected the position while others state Vallecano moved to fifth in the La Liga table on Monday night and are enjoying an impressive season under Iraola.

He took charge of the club in August 2020 and guided the outfit into the Spanish top flight in his first season before earning a 12th-placed finish in top fight last term.

The 49-year-old has plenty of Premier League experience having managed Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur. He guided Wolves to promotion from the Championship in his first season before moving to Spurs in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He lasted just a few months as he was sacked at the start of November after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League games. He took over at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia in July.

Ange Postecoglou (14/1)

The Australian has been widely hailed for the job he has done at Celtic, winning the SPFL title in his first season, with the club currently nine points clear of Rangers in second campaign. His appointment appears unlikely, with the 57-year-old not agitating for a move away from the Glasgow club.