More importantly, Huddersfield Town had three points after an uncontrollable finish for the ages at a wind-strewn John Smith’s Stadium, which summed up the riotous Championship. The relegation battle is not put to bed yet.

A German with an eye for order, Andre Breitenreiter shunned all that and raced down the pitch to join in the fun with celebrating Terriers players after Rhys Healey’s 94th-minute winner in a very passable impersonation of his compatriot David Wagner, once of this parish.

By 5.47pm, Town chairman and owner Nagle, in the building and a visitor to the home ‘locker room’ after this joyous and relieving win, had conveyed his thoughts via one of his inimitable video diaries on social media. An ‘Emergency Three Points Diary’, no less.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter celebrates with his players after Rhys Healey's dramatic late winner against Championship relegation rivals Millwall. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Slightly earlier on ‘X’, well-known Millwall supporter and comedy writer/presenter Danny Baker had let rip at his own side’s failings and continued it later on in the evening. It was that sort of day, all right.

The visitors were on the cusp of getting what they patently came for, a draw, in the fourth minute of stoppage time. A central defender had arrived a minute earlier from the bench to provide more ballast and eat up a few seconds on the clock.

By the sixth minute of added-on time, Lions manager Neil Harris had hastily thrown on two forwards. What happened in between was the story.

Thanks to Healey, Huddersfield were out of the bottom three and Millwall were dragged back into the relegation scrap, head first.

Given such an unambitious performance, particularly in the second half, against a side whose number of league wins this season is still in single digits, they only had themselves to blame.

On a day when Breitenreiter said that he would gladly take a ‘dirty’, ugly win, he got just that. Ugly was beautiful.

Town, in fairness, were the ones pushing and trying to make something happen. It was not particularly convincing, but to his credit Breitenreiter tried most things. Four forwards were on the pitch by the end in Healey, Danny Ward, Delano Burgzorg and Sorba Thomas.

It was left to the former to save the day, gloriously nodding in the rebound after Matija Sarkic parried Matty Pearson’s header from a Thomas corner.

Cue bedlam. Amid a slow death of a season by draws, there was a timely kiss of life.

After being previously stymied by an unfortunate groin injury, Healey is finally showing his value and the fact that he and fellow January recruit Bojan Radulovic are starting to put their hand up is something to hold onto.

Healey’s fitness levels mean that his impact must continue from the bench as he is not yet in a position to play for more than half an hour, according to Breitenreiter, who must continue to be canny in his use of Healey. In Town’s last two home games, he has got it right in terms of his substitutions in fairness.

It did not stop one late entrant on Saturday in Tom Edwards getting some stick from Town supporters.

Earlier, Ben Jackson, in his first start since January 28, was jeered by some fans in a hard first half. On a booking and struggling, he was sensibly replaced.

If Town are to conjure another ‘Great Escape’, it will be a team effort across the board; they don’t possess two or three players to haul them over the line.

For some to receive censure is something that won’t help. Breitenreiter’s post-match missive in that regard was a valid one.

Before the late fun, it had looked to be another one of those days.

In the first half, Josh Koroma prevaricated and allowed Japhet Tanganga to block. Koroma was later denied by a fine last-ditch tackle from Ryan Leonard.

Millwall’s best moments arrived in the opening half by a distance. George Honeyman headed wide after seeming to be put off by the presence of team-mate Michael Obafemi. An overhead kick later on from Obafemi was goalbound, only for Alex Matos to get in the way.

On the resumption, the pressure was almost exclusively towards Millwall’s goal. Koroma couldn’t convert with a back heel. It stubbornly wouldn’t go in.

Home substitutes arrived and tempers later got raised as the tension ratcheted up.

Healey kicked a post in frustration after heading a late chance wide. And then it happened.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Spencer (Edwards 82), Pearson, Helik, Jackson (Headley 45); Thomas, Kasumu, Matos (Wiles 82), Koroma (Ward 70); Burgzorg, Radulovic (Healey 62). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Turton, Jones, Iorpenda.

Millwall: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga (Esse 90+3), Cooper, McNamara (Mayor 90+6); Longman (Hutchinson 90+3), Mitchell (De Norre 68), Saville; Honeyman; Fleming, Obafemi (Norton-Cuffy 68). Unused substitutes: Bialkowski, Campbell, Emakhu, Harding.