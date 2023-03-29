The lowdown on Kevin M.Nagle - set to become the new owner of Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN'S prospective new owner is US businessman Kevin M.Nagle, who is also the chairman and chief executive officer for USL (United Soccer League) Championship second-tier outfit Sacramento Republic.

The 68-year-old has exchanged contracts with Town owner Dean Hoyle ahead of an agreed sale, subject to EFL ratification.

Here's the lowdown on Nagle.

Minnesota-born Nagle, also a minority investor in National Basketball Association side Sacramento Kings, is a businessman, investment banker and philanthropist who was the co-founder and chief executive officer of EnvisionRx, a health care and pharmacy benefit management company, from October 2001 to March 2014.

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty

Nagle was raised by a single mother in Long Beach, California and spent his early life in 'borderline poverty.' His entrepreneurial spirit first became evident at the age of six when he started collecting golf balls at a nearby course and selling them to golfers for a

After finishing school, Nagle went on to earn a Bachelors degree in Political Science and Speech Communication from California State University, a Masters in Business and Public Administration from the University of Southern California and an Executive Management Certificate in Medical Marketing from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Nagle began his career briefly as an investment banker before focusing on the health care sector.

He owns significant holdings in several real estate and financial ventures in Sacramento.

In 2017, Nagle became an investor in NRG Esports, an esports organization founded in December 2015. Other investors include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Sacramento Business Journal voted Nagle as one of the region's top leaders and executives of the year in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2015, he was named Executive of the Year.

He was inducted in the Long Beach City College Hall of Fame in 2015 and received the highest alumni honour from California State University - the Distinguished Alumni Award, in 2016.

Nagle resides in El Dorado Hills in California.In the sporting realm, Nagle has been at the heart of Republic’s bid to join Major League Soccer since 2014.Republic were awarded an MLS expansion team franchise in 2019 – with a view to joining the competition in 2022, with the club announcing plans to build a new $300 million 20,100-seat stadium.

Nagle was a central figure in an investment group which included NHL Pittsburgh Penguins owner Ron Burkle, a technology, retail and hospitality entrepreneur who was the lead investor.

But in February 2021, Burkle announced he was ending his interest in the MLS expansion club due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club retain hopes to join the MLS. Last month, MLS commissioner Don Garber did not dismiss the possibility that Sacramento could eventually join the top the U.S. league.

While aiming to branch out into English football, Nagle remains committed to Sacramento Republic.

