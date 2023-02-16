Jesse Marsch is unlikely to become the next Southampton manager after talks broke down between the parties over a disagreement on the length of the American’s contract at St Mary’s.

The former RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach was sacked by Leeds United last week and looked poised for a swift return to Premier League management as Southampton’s preferred successor to Nathan Jones, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

However, a number of outlets reported on Wednesday that Marsch was unwilling to sign a short-term contract with Southampton, with the option to extend further. The south coast club are bottom of the table and four points adrift of 17th-placed Leeds.

The Saints have sacked two managers already this campaign but they have held a long-term interest in Marsch, following a successful spell with Salzburg in Austria. Talks were said to have broken down on Wednesday, as Marsch was keen on a longer deal with the club.

Leeds confirmed on Tuesday that interim head coach Michael Skubala would continue in his current role for crunch games against Everton and Southampton. Skubala will continue to be assisted by Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas with the trio leading preparations for Saturday's vital relegation six-pointer with Everton at Goodison Park.

They host Southampton a week later but it now looks unlikely that Marsch will be in the opposition dugout at Elland Road as the Saints’ search for a new manager rumbles on. Here’s who the bookmakers are tipping to take over at the club following the latest twist...

1 . Short-lived tenure Nathan Jones was sacked as Southampton manager on Sunday after a run of seven defeats in eight games - with a defeat to 10-man Wolves proving the final straw for the clubs hierarchy. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Steve Bruce Odds - 33/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Scott Parker Odds - 33/1 Photo: BRUNO FAHY Photo Sales

4 . Michael Carrick Odds - 33/1 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales