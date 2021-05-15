The new rules Barnsley fans must follow at Oakwell for Championship play-off clash with Swansea City

RETURN: Fans will be back in the stands at Oakwell when Barnsley take on Swansea in the Championship play-offs on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Only a limited number of supporters will be in attendance, due to the Covid-19 virus which has meant fans from all sectors of the sporting world have largely been unable to attend events over the last 14 months.

The Reds have published a Covid-19 Code of Conduct, which must be strictly adhered to by supporters who were successful in getting a ticket from the club's ballot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley haven't played in front of their own fans since March 7, 2020 when they lost 2-0 to Cardiff City before the coronavirus pandemic temporarily stopped the 2019-20 season.

The Tykes have confirmed they anticipate a maximum of 4,500 home fans being allowed to attend the first leg. No away supporters will be allowed to attend any fixtures in the play-offs.

Those supporters who have got their hands on a ticket will be required to follow the new code of conduct. Some of the key points have been listed below.

Symptoms

You should not attend the match if you are displaying any Covid-19 symptoms or have been told to self-isolate or quarantine within the last 14 days. The main symptoms of the virus are a temperature over 37.8 degrees, a new and continuous cough, a loss of sense of taste or smell.

LONG-TIME COMING: Barnsley fans haven't watched their club at Oakwell since March 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

Masks and face coverings

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times in the stadium and when queueing outside the stadium. You may remove your mask when in your designated seat or when eating and drinking.

Government exceptions may apply for people with a medical condition.

Arrival

Make sure to plan your travel in advance and avoid public transport if possible and arrive well in advance of kick off, as it may take longer to enter the stadium. Also, be sure to check the turnstile opening times as these may differ to pre-covid matchday.

You may be allocated a specific arrival time and entry point. Your ticket must be loaded onto your smart device or printed out with your name, ID may be required before entry is allowed.

Your temperature might be taken upon entry, if it is over 37.8 degrees, you will not be permitted entry.

Fans will also be required to sit in their designated seat and remain there as much as possible during their time at the stadium.

Hygiene and social distancing

Social distancing of two metres must be observed at all times and good hygiene, such as regular hand washing, should be maintained.

You should avoid face-to-face contact with other supporters, including when moving past others in the aisle while the club has asked fans to avoid close contact with others outside your permitted bubble.

Follow all signage and instructions given by club staff and stewards at all times and, where possible, do not bring bags to the stadium. If you need to bring a bag, ensure it is see through.

Contact with players is prohibited during this time as squad members are not permitted to sign autographs or pose for photographs.

Track and Trace

Where available download the NHS Track and Trace App and use where appropriate across the stadium.

The final key point from the club adds: "Be aware that you must comply in full with Barnsley FC’s Covid-19 Spectator Code of Conduct. Understand that any breaches to this code of conduct will result in a Club sanction which may include an exclusion from the stadium." You can read the full document HERE.