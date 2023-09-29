ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor admits that Cameron Humphreys' serious hamstring tear could have an additional knock-on effect in terms of the talented defender's career.

The former Manchester City player limped off in last weekend's Championship game against Preston and is to undergo surgery - which will keep him out until the New Year.

Humphreys has proved a consistent figure in the heart of the backline, with Taylor having prepared himself for potential interest in the defender if his impressive progress continued - only for his unfortunate injury to change the picture.

Taylor, whose side visit Cardiff City on Saturday, said: "It's disappointing for Cam and disappointing for ourselves. We'll certainly support the player through it.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"He'll do well to be on the pitch this side of January. You're looking at the New Year and the months beyond that.

"He's an asset for this club. He's been very consistent for the last calendar year and we feel he can get even better.

"He's been excellent and I wouldn't have been surprised if there'd been interest in him in the January transfer window had he stayed fit.

"This injury has certainly put us on the back foot and knocked the stuffing out of Cam's season. I still hope and expect he will play a part.

"We'll support him through the initial weeks and months and then try our hardest to get him back on the pitch and back to the player we've seen for the last 12 months."

On the specific nature of his injury, Taylor continued: "It's about as serious a hamstring injury as you can get. There are a few final decisions still to be made.

"More than likely he will have surgery next week to try to repair that substantial tear. He's going to be out for months, and a number of months at that.