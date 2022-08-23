The nine free agent forwards from League One still without a club - including ex-Hull and Huddersfield man and released Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have made good use of the free agent market in recent seasons and this summer have signed the likes of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe after their contracts expired at Rotherham United.

Barnsley have signed six players on free transfers this window, included James Norwood who was released by League One rivals Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

The Owls made their 10th signing of the summer on Monday as Mallik Wilks joined from Hull City.

More business could happen in South Yorkshire before the close of the window but third-tier sides may look to the free agent market next month if they are unable to get their desired deals over the line before the trading stops.

Here we run through the forwards released by League One sides who could still be available once the window shuts…

Saido Berahino – The 29-year-old centre-forward was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season. He was linked with a number of clubs earlier this summer but has yet to make his next move.

Oumar Niasse – The ex-Everton, Hull City and Huddersfield Town player joined Burton Albion on a short-term deal in February before leaving at the end of the campaign.

Saido Berahino in action for Sheffield Wednesday during Sky Bet League One Play-Off semi-final against Sunderland. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Anthony Pilkington – Had spells at Stockport, Huddersfield, Norwich and Cardiff among others. He joined Fleetwood last year before leaving at the end of the season with four goals in 25 games.

Sam Winnall – The former Barnsley striker left Oxford United after five goals in 44 appearances. He was on trial at Burton Albion in pre-season but did not sign a permanent deal.

Leon Clarke – The 37-year-old played for both Sheffield clubs during his career. He joined Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal last August and scored twice in 11 games.

Nathan Delfouneso – The striker spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Bradford City and was released by Bolton Wanderers upon return to his parent club.

Danny Rowe – The ex-Macclesfield Town and Ipswich player is yet to find a club after being released by Burton Albion.

Opi Edwards – The 23-year-old was released by Forest Green Rovers after just one season at the club. He spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Torquay United.