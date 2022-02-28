The number of points Barnsley will need to stay in the Championship

The Reds survived on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign after dramatic late wins against Nottingham Forest and Brentford lifted Barnsley out of the relegation zone on the final day of the season.

Barnsley have spent the majority of the season in the bottom three but there have been signs of life in their relegation fight following hugely-important wins over Hull and Middlesbrough in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Reds six points behind Reading having played one game fewer, their fate is far from sealed. We crunched the numbers to see what Barnsley need from their final 13 games in order to survive.

Over the last five seasons, an average of 46 points has been enough to stay in the Championship. In the 2017-18 season, 43 points was enough to secure survival while the year before it was 51.

Based on the 46-point average, Barnsley need to double their current points tally in order to survive, that means Poya Asbaghi's side need to average 1.8 points per game for the rest of the season.

So far, they have averaged 0.7 points per game. It would certainly be a tall order but given their form in recent weeks, there is hope that Barnsley can replicate their feats from 2019-20.

Despite needing a huge turnaround in form Asbaghi believes the Reds have the momentum they need: “We feel that we have a little bit of momentum, we are playing better football and we are working as a unit much better now than what we did a month ago.

SURVIVAL FIGHT: For Barnsley. Picture: PA Wire.