The numbers that show Liam Rosenior that Hull City and Jaden Philogene are made for each other

Liam Rosenior does not just think Hull City are a good fit for an out-and-out winger like Jaden Philogene – he has the numbers to prove it.

The 21-year-old winger has been a Tigers success story since his £5m summer move from Aston Villa, producing form which has propelled him into the England Under-21 set-up and his club into Championship play-off contention.

Ahead of Tuesday's league game at home to Rotherham United, Rosenior highlighted how good Hull have been at getting Philogene into positions to take on his full-back.

"The quality he gives us, he loves playing in this team because we suit him down to the ground," his coach told BBC Humberside.

"We've done some stats and his biggest strength is going one-v-one and expressing himself.

"Against Preston I think he had 21 one-v-one opportunities, the last game before the break he had 29 (against Huddersfield Town).

"All he has to do is be more patient sometimes and allow the game to come to him. When the game does come to him, his natural ability is an absolute joy to watch.

"In an ideal world I want to play with out-and-out wingers at all times in our top line but what we need is players in form who are fit to do that."

WINGER: Jaden Philogene is at his best when running at full-backs, as here against Leeds United's Luke Ayling

Philogene scored Hull’s only goal against Preston, and made their only one in the 1-0 win versus the Terriers. His goal at Swansea City on Saturday was his fourth for Hull this season.

Rosenior is in essence a coach, and is excited at the thought of improving Philogene, one of three current England under-21 internationals in his squad, along with Liam Delap and Tyler Morton, on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

"We spoke a lot about using his left foot in the final third in the last few weeks and he hit (his goal at Swansea) so hard, the goalkeeper dived pretty much as it hit the back of the net," said Rosenior.

"That's the great thing, not just with Jaden but with Regan (Slater), with Greavesey (Jacob Greaves), with Tyler, with Liam, they're all learning. They're getting better and improving all the time.