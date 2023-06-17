All Sections
The Premier League's most expensive squads - how Sheffield United compare to Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Arsenal and more

Clubs entering the Premier League have to be aware of the financial power of their new rivals.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST

As a division watched all over the globe, the Premier League is where the money is in English football and newly-promoted clubs have to compete with wealthy heavyweights.

Sheffield United and Burnley have recent experience of the Premier League, but promotion has brought Luton Town into an entirely new world. Using Transfermarkt data, here is every Premier League club and their total market value.

Here is the market value of every Premier League club according to Transfermarkt.

1. Squad values

Here is the market value of every Premier League club according to Transfermarkt. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

€36.05m

2. 20. Luton Town

€36.05m Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

€97.48m

3. 19. Sheffield United

€97.48m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

€132.3m

4. 18. Burnley

€132.3m Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

