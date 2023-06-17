The Premier League's most expensive squads - how Sheffield United compare to Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Arsenal and more
Clubs entering the Premier League have to be aware of the financial power of their new rivals.
As a division watched all over the globe, the Premier League is where the money is in English football and newly-promoted clubs have to compete with wealthy heavyweights.
Sheffield United and Burnley have recent experience of the Premier League, but promotion has brought Luton Town into an entirely new world. Using Transfermarkt data, here is every Premier League club and their total market value.
