'The referee can’t see it' - Mark Hughes annoyed by penalty decision in Bradford City's draw with Swindon Town
Bradford City manager Mark Hughes felt referee Jeremy Simpson was wrong to award Swindon Town a penalty as the Bantams were forced to settle for a draw at Valley Parade on Tuesday night.
Substitute Luke Jephcott salvaged a 1-1 draw in stoppage time after Tyreik Wright had given the Bantams the lead with his third goal of the season. But the visitors fought back with a strong second half and on-loan Plymouth striker Jephcott equalised from the rebound after his initial penalty had been saved by Harry Lewis.
Simpson punished defender Brad Halliday for handling Ellis Iandolo’s cross but Hughes felt it was a poor decision from the man in the middle.
Hughes said: “I don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s hit Brad high up on the arm and his arm’s not away from his body. It’s not a handball. The referee can’t see it either, he’s about 20 yards away with three or four people between him and Brad.
“There’s no way he can make a definite decision. He’s basically reacted to the Swindon fans and the players around him. He needs to be stronger and just referee what he’s actually seen.
“They were able to shout more in hope than real confidence that it was going to be given. They’ve got lucky and the referee’s bought that. It’s really disappointing because the manner of our performance was really good.”