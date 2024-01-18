Options outlining the potential future of The Shay Stadium are now available for people to have their say.

There is a question mark over the future of the Halifax stadium – home to football’s FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers rugby league club – as Calderdale Council looks to divest itself of ownership.

The proposal, which will see the council save £161,000 from 2025-26, was outlined when the council’s cabinet budget recommendations for a three year period were unveiled earlier this week.

The council is looking to make more than £18 million of savings over three years to balance its books.

The Shay Stadium in Halifax

All the budget recommendations are open for public comment, with cabinet reserving the right to make changes itself by the time it makes its final recommendation on Monday, February 12, with the full Calderdale Council setting the budget for 2024-25 and endorsing the strategy – or not – on Monday, February 26.

Sport has been played at The Shay for more than a hundred years.More detail is available on what sort of future is envisaged for The Shay, with the council proposing to transfer a long leasehold interest of the stadium.

This could be to one of the two clubs, with a sublet arrangement to the other club, or to a company jointly owned and run by the two sports clubs.

But a third option could see the council dispose of the sports stadium on the open market, with the two clubs as sitting tenants.

People can let the council know their views on the decision by electing to support or not support the proposal.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said the budget proposals included the proposal, which was estimated to save the council £161,000. The council is legally required to set a balanced budget each year.

Based on the council’s current financial forecasts, the local authority is now facing budget deficits of £7.5 million in 2024-25, £6.2 million in 2025-26 and £4.8 million in 2026-27, said Coun Lynn (Lab, Park)

“We do recognise the importance of the Shay Stadium and its high community value; however, these are extremely challenging financial times,” she said. “We are now faced with some very difficult choices, but we will always continue to explore all possible options.

“We are seeking comments from the public in relation to this and other budget proposals and will consider these when determining how to proceed. We will of course liaise closely with both clubs throughout the process.”

People can have their say on the proposals by completing the online survey.

For those unable to access the web form, feedback can also be returned by downloading the form available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals