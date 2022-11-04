A host of players from across world football are pondering their next moves after finding themselves without a contract. Free agents can be signed outside the transfer window, making them an attractive proposition for teams who were unable to complete their desired business or who may be struggling with injuries.

There is also no agreement to reach with another club however a number of unattached players are not up to match fitness, meaning the majority are unable to come in and make an immediate impact.

With some experienced names still out there, we looked at who some of the top strikers on the free agent market are. Take a look...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fábio Martins – The 29-year-old left UAE Pro League side Al-Wahda FC in September. He came through the academy system at Porto and his previous clubs include Braga and Famalicão. He scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists in 121 games during his time in the top flight in Portugal. He scored eight goals in 25 appearances for Al-Wahda.

Nicolas de Préville – The 31-year-old centre-forward has been without a club since leaving FC Metz in France in July. He can play across the front three and scored five times in 27 games for Metz. His previous clubs include Bordeaux, Stade Reims and Lille.

Matej Vydra – A player more familiar to English fans, the 30-year-old striker was released by Burnley after their relegation from the Premier League. His previous clubs include Watford, Derby and Reading. His most prolific spell came at Watford as he scored 38 goals in 95 games while also providing 15 assists. He scored 12 games in 97 matches for Burnley and has seven international goals for Czech Republic.

Léo Jabá – The Brazilian has been without a team since leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika in October. He had 21 goal contributions (nine goals, 12 assists) in 64 games for the club and is a former Brazil youth international.

Mehdi Zerkane – The winger left Bordeaux last week after having his contract terminated. He played 27 times for the club in Ligue 1 in 2020-21 but saw his appearances restricted to six games last term. He had been on loan at OFI Crete FC but ended his time at the club after not featuring yet this season.