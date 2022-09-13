The six free agent forwards from League One still without a club, including ex-Hull City and Huddersfield Town man, that could interest Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers
The EFL season is well underway but with the transfer window closed there are still several players released by second-tier clubs who have yet to find a new team.
Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new teams.
Middlesbrough made use of the free agent market last week as they signed released Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal.
Elsewhere, another released Owls player Saido Berahino finally found himself a new club when he joined Cypriot club AEL Limassol on deadline day.
Free agents can prove useful to clubs who are struggling with injuries or for teams who were unable to get their desired business completed before the end of the transfer window.
With a number of players still available after being released by League One clubs, we have looked at the six forwards from the third tier still pondering their next move…
Oumar Niasse – The ex-Everton, Hull City and Huddersfield Town player joined Burton Albion on a short-term deal in February before leaving at the end of the campaign.
Anthony Pilkington – Had spells at Stockport, Huddersfield, Norwich and Cardiff among others. He joined Fleetwood last year before leaving at the end of the season with four goals in 25 games.
Leon Clarke – The 37-year-old played for both Sheffield clubs during his career. He joined Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal last August and scored twice in 11 games.
Nathan Delfouneso – The striker spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Bradford City and was released by Bolton Wanderers upon return to his parent club.
Danny Rowe – The ex-Macclesfield Town and Ipswich player is yet to find a club after being released by Burton Albion.
Lewis Mansell – The 24-year-old was released by Accrington Stanley after spending the last half of the campaign on loan at Southport.