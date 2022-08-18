The six free agent midfielders from the Championship still without a club - including Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Blackpool players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All five of Yorkshire’s Championship sides – Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United – are still looking to bolster their squads before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Clubs may look to the free agent market next month if they are unable to get their desired deals over the line before the trading stops.

Here we run through the midfielders released by Championship sides who could be available once the window shuts…

FREE AGENT: Alex Vallejo, released by Huddersfield Town this summer, is still without a club. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Alex Vallejo – The 30-year-old Spaniard was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of his contract. He played 21 times for the club in two seasons.

Leandro Bacuna – The Dutchman, who can also play in defence, moved to Cardiff City in January 2019. After four goals in 109 appearances he left the club at the end of last campaign.

Lukas Rupp – The midfielder has been keeping his fitness up by working with a Shaolin monk since leaving Norwich City. He spent two-and-a-half years with the Canaries, helping them earn promotion in 2020-21.

Dale Stephens – The 33-year-old was reportedly training with Brighton last month following his release from Burnley. He joined the Clarets from Brighton in 2020.

Grant Ward – The player was released by Blackpool in the summer but did make an appearance for them in pre-season. He was also on trial at Reading last month.