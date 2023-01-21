Leeds United entered the top 20 of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time since 2002-03, the financial services firm’s 2023 report revealed earlier this week.

English clubs occupy more than half of the top 20 spots, with Manchester City remaining at the summit. The latest analysis of club revenues found 11 of the top 20 teams generating the most revenue during the 2021-22 season were from the Premier League.

A total of 16 clubs from England’s top flight were in the top 30 of the Money League, representing 80 per cent of the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly Man City topped the latest findings with revenue of £619.1million in 2021-22, according to the report, including a Premier League record of almost £330m in commercial revenue. Liverpool achieved their highest-ever position of third in the report’s 26-year history with recorded revenue of £594.3m.

The Reds were seventh in the previous Money League, but their 2021-22 performance which featured FA Cup and Carabao Cup wins, alongside a Champions League final appearance and a second-placed finish in the league took them above Manchester United for the first time.

Leeds were 18th for revenue generated in the latest survey, as Newcastle United were in 20th position following a successful takeover of the club which saw them secure an 11th-placed finish in the league. Compared to clubs in receipt of similar TV revenue, Leeds were pushed into the top 20 by greater commercial and matchday revenue.

The report also revealed what percentage of revenue was spent on wages, with the percentage taking into account all employees of the club – from players to coaches, staff and directors. While it does not give an exact number on the money paid to the playing squad, it does offer a reflection of each club’s spending on their players’ wages.

Below we have ranked the wage bills of the clubs in the top 20 of this year’s money league, using data and analysis from Deloitte. Take a look...

20th: Leeds United - £121m Leeds United's revenue was estimated at £189.2m, with 64 per cent of that spent on wages.

19th: West Ham - £135m 53 per cent of the Hammers' £255.1m in revenue went towards wages.

18th: AC Milan - £144m AC Milan earned £224.4m last season, spending 64 per cent of that on wages.

17th: Newcastle United - £170m The Magpies' wage bill accounted for a staggering 95 per cent of their £179.8m in revenue.