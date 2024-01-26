‘The Traitors’ is a murder mystery show that has gripped the nation. Contestants are tasked with finding ‘traitors’, who have been selected to conceal their identity while eliminating other contestants.

The term ‘traitor’ is also thrown around by football fans when certain types of deals are struck.

For all the excitement signings can generate, they can also cause frustration and upset. There have been a number examples over the years of players leaving to join bitter rivals, provoking the fury of fans by doing so.

With series two of ‘The Traitors’ set to come to an end, The Yorkshire Post has reflected on some of football’s most controversial moves for some January window fun.

Featured in the list are some of Yorkshire’s most controversial moves, as well as some significant curveballs from across the globe.

1 . Eric Cantona - Leeds United to Manchester United, 1992 The maverick forward drew the ire of the Elland Road faithful by leaving for bitter rivals Manchester United in a £1m deal. Photo: Stephen Munday/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alan Quinn - Sheffield Wednesday to Sheffield United, 2004 After 178 outings for Sheffield Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland international midfielder moved to the red side of the city. Photo: Gary M Prior/Allsport Photo Sales

3 . Luis Figo - Barcelona to Real Madrid, 2000 Objects were launched at Figo when he returned to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona as a Real Madrid player. Photo: PACO SERINELLI/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales