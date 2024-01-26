All Sections
The Traitors: 13 controversial transfers featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more

With the series two final of BBC’s ‘The Traitors’ set to air and the January transfer window in full swing, it feels apt to look back on some of football’s most controversial transfers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:56 GMT

‘The Traitors’ is a murder mystery show that has gripped the nation. Contestants are tasked with finding ‘traitors’, who have been selected to conceal their identity while eliminating other contestants.

The term ‘traitor’ is also thrown around by football fans when certain types of deals are struck.

For all the excitement signings can generate, they can also cause frustration and upset. There have been a number examples over the years of players leaving to join bitter rivals, provoking the fury of fans by doing so.

With series two of ‘The Traitors’ set to come to an end, The Yorkshire Post has reflected on some of football’s most controversial moves for some January window fun.

Featured in the list are some of Yorkshire’s most controversial moves, as well as some significant curveballs from across the globe.

The maverick forward drew the ire of the Elland Road faithful by leaving for bitter rivals Manchester United in a £1m deal.

1. Eric Cantona - Leeds United to Manchester United, 1992

The maverick forward drew the ire of the Elland Road faithful by leaving for bitter rivals Manchester United in a £1m deal. Photo: Stephen Munday/Getty Images

After 178 outings for Sheffield Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland international midfielder moved to the red side of the city.

2. Alan Quinn - Sheffield Wednesday to Sheffield United, 2004

After 178 outings for Sheffield Wednesday, the Republic of Ireland international midfielder moved to the red side of the city. Photo: Gary M Prior/Allsport

Objects were launched at Figo when he returned to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona as a Real Madrid player.

3. Luis Figo - Barcelona to Real Madrid, 2000

Objects were launched at Figo when he returned to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona as a Real Madrid player. Photo: PACO SERINELLI/AFP via Getty Images

With Leeds in a perilous financial position, the sale of Ferdinand to bitter rivals Manchester United was sanctioned. Discussing the move recently, Ferdinand said: "They had to sell me. I had to go, so it didn't matter where I was going. I wasn't a local Leeds lad so I didn't really understand the rivalry."

4. Rio Ferdinand - Leeds United to Manchester United, 2002

With Leeds in a perilous financial position, the sale of Ferdinand to bitter rivals Manchester United was sanctioned. Discussing the move recently, Ferdinand said: "They had to sell me. I had to go, so it didn't matter where I was going. I wasn't a local Leeds lad so I didn't really understand the rivalry." Photo: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT

