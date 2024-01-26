The Traitors: 13 controversial transfers featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more
‘The Traitors’ is a murder mystery show that has gripped the nation. Contestants are tasked with finding ‘traitors’, who have been selected to conceal their identity while eliminating other contestants.
The term ‘traitor’ is also thrown around by football fans when certain types of deals are struck.
For all the excitement signings can generate, they can also cause frustration and upset. There have been a number examples over the years of players leaving to join bitter rivals, provoking the fury of fans by doing so.
With series two of ‘The Traitors’ set to come to an end, The Yorkshire Post has reflected on some of football’s most controversial moves for some January window fun.
Featured in the list are some of Yorkshire’s most controversial moves, as well as some significant curveballs from across the globe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.