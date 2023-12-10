'There was a lot to be pleased with' - Barnsley FC boss delighted with 3-1 win at Reading

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the “fantastic finish” of top scorer Devante Cole that helped his side on their way to a 3-1 League One victory at lowly Reading.

Reading went in front in the fourth minute through Harvey Knibbs, with his ninth goal of the season, but Herbie Kane levelled before the break from a penalty.

Cole gave Barnsley the lead 10 minutes from time with a powerful 25-yard drive – his 12th goal of the campaign – and Max Watters settled the issue in the 87th minute.

“Devante first steadied himself then it was a fantastic finish, especially for all our travelling fans,” said Collins.

Barnsley's Herbie Kane got them level at 1-1 at Reading before the Reds took charge. (Picture: Steve Riding)

“That gave us the opportunity to win the game and then we had the same bit of quality from Fabio Jalo to put the ball across for Max to finish. We actually started the game well but then we found ourselves 1-0 down from Reading’s first attack off a set-piece.

“I don’t think that knocked us too much, I think our players looked quite a threat at times.

“But when we got back into the game, when we got our goal, we then probably had our worst spell until half-time. After that, we pushed on well to win the game.

“It was quite open at times but I thought we made use of that really well and got two fantastic goals to win it.

“There was a lot to be pleased with and I’m glad we were able to come from behind and win. It’s something we’ve been threatening to do.

“We’ve come from behind to draw but not quite got it over the line to win. Today we did that.”

It was the hosts who made the better start, going in front in the fourth minute following an intricate free-kick move involving three players.

Lewis Wing clipped the ball into the Barnsley area, centre-back Tyler Bindon nodded it on and Knibbs headed in. Barnsley improved after their sluggish start and were rewarded six minutes before the break when Bindon was adjudged to have handled Sam Smith’s attempted clearing header and Kane coolly slotted home from the spot.

Home keeper David Button could do nothing about Cole’s powerful drive – his 12th goal of the season – nor Watters’ tap-in from a cross from fellow substitute Fabio Jalo.

Reading: Button, Yiadom, Bindon, Abbey, Mola (Salif 78), Azeez (Ehibhatiomhan 86), Wing (Savage 85), Craig (Elliott 85), Mukairu (Vickers 59), Smith, Knibbs. Unused substitutes: Holmes, Joel Pereira.

Barnsley: Killip, Williams, de Gevigney, McCart, Connell, O'Keeffe (Cotter 81), Kane, Phillips, Cadden (Styles 21), Cole (Watters 81), Cosgrove (Jalo 64). Unused substitutes: Russell, Lopata, Cooper.