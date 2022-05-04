These 11 Barnsley are out of contract next summer - big decisions ahead as the club faces relegation

The Tykes were officially relegated last month when their fate was confirmed at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

With Poya Asbaghi leaving his role as head coach, important decisions need to be made this summer as the Reds look to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Barnsley can take heart from their South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, who were both relegated last campaign.

The Millers will be back in the Championship next term while the Owls are in the League One play-offs as they aim to get back in the second tier at the first time of asking.

As well as planning for this summer, Barnsley have a host of players entering the final year of their contracts, as well as a handful whose deals expire at the end of this season.

Here we run through the contract situation of every Tykes player whose deal is set to run out in the summer of 2023 or sooner.

1. Romal Palmer - June 2022 The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal in 2020 and as of yet there has been no firm update on his future.

2. Aapo Halme - June 2022 The Finnish defender signed a three-year deal in the summer of 2019 as he joined Barnsley from Leeds United. The club does have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

3. Mads Andersen - June 2023 The defender signed a four-year deal when he arrived at Barnsley in 2019.

4. Cauley Woodrow - June 2023 The striker penned a contract extension in 2020, with that renewed deal due to run out at the end of next season.