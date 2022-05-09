The former Tottenham Hotspur player, who has made over 100 appearances in two spells at Hull, played his last game for the Tigers in Hull's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

After the game on Saturday, head coach Shota Arveladze confirmed that Huddlestone would leave the club.

He said: “They (the fans) gave him a big applause. It’s not (an) easy (decision) to decide – he’s such a huge a player – as he’s been a great professional.”

The future of star forward Keane Lewis-Potter is, however, still in limbo.

Arveladze added: “That’s the most difficult question to ask. The chairman wants him. The coach – crazy about him.

“But then some offers you cannot just say, ‘No’, or “Yes’. It’s about his future.

“We’ll try to offer him the best we can for his future. It’s about financial and it’s also about his progress.”

Lewis-Potter is under contract until the end of 2023 but Huddlestone is one of nine Hull players whose contract is up at the end of June.

Here, we look at the situation of every player who is out of contract at City and which loan players will return to their parent clubs now the season has concluded.

1. George Honeyman - June 2022 The attacking midfielder has nine goal contributions in the Championship this season, with five goals and four assists. The club does have the option to extend his deal by 12 months.

2. Callum Elder - June 2022 The left-back made 28 league appearances this season. He has been at Hull since 2019. The club retains the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

3. Mallik Wilks - June 2022 The Leeds-born player scored three goals in 20 games this season. The club does have the option to extend his deal by 12 months.

4. Matt Ingram - June 2022 The goalkeeper is currently on emergency loan at Luton Town.