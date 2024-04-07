'They outbattled us' - How Doncaster Rovers made it six wins in a row at Morecambe
Two first-half goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe earned the visitors the three points in a game where they sealed a fourth successive clean sheet and put a serious dent into Morecambe’s hopes of a top-seven finish.
Doncaster are finally finding their feet after a difficult, with this their sixth win in a row.
McCann said: “It was a very controlled first half with two very good goals and I still felt we were in control against the wind in the second half and got another really well worked goal late on to cement the points.
“It’s been a great run for us and the boys are playing with real confidence. They are enjoying it at the minute and it is really pleasing.
“There is a great team spirit and the lads are playing with smiles on their faces. We have got players in good form and scoring good goals and today was a great result for us.”
Rovers took the lead with a superb counter attack in the 12th minute when Hakeeb Adelakun’s far-post cross was superbly turned home by Molyneux.
The midfielder doubled his tally in the 25th minute from an excellent free-kick which he bent around a loose Morecambe wall.
The hosts looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.
Morecambe looked to step up the pace after the break but produced their first effort on target two minutes from time when Thimothee Lo-Tutala saved smartly from Joe Adams.
And as Morecambe pushed bodies forward Rovers secured a third when Max Biamou teed up Rowe for a close-range finish.
Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was left disappointed as his side’s defeat, together with other results in the league, saw them slip five points away from a play-off spot.
He said: “It was a really disappointing day for us and for some reason we just didn’t get going.
“It’s no fluke why they have won so many games in a row and they outbattled us all over the pitch today and ran more than us."
Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Stokes, Bedeau, Tutonda (Rawson 78), Khumbeni, Taylor (McKiernan 61), Brown (Adams 61), Edwards, Slew (Larsson 79), Garner (Hiwula 78). Unused substitutes: Songo'o, A Smith.
Doncaster: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Olowu, Wood, Maxwell, Bailey, Craig, Molyneux (Westbrooke 84), Biggins (Rowe 27), Adelakun (Hurst 85), Ironside (Biamou 74). Unused substitutes: Broadbent, Jones, McGrath.
Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).