The Reds did most of the running in the first half but found themselves one down at the break courtesy of a fine effort from Anis Mehmeti.

Barnsley were unable to mount a response after the break and there was no way back when Dominic Gape lobbed Brad Collins from 50 yards.

Nick Freeman rounded off a miserable afternoon for Duff's side with another stunning strike late on.

Michael Duff felt Barnsley lost the energy battle. (Picture: PA)

Although he felt Barnsley were undone by three special goals, Duff accused his players of lacking the fight to get back in the game.

"I'm disappointed with the second half," he said. "I thought we were the better team in the first half without being brilliant.

"They scored with their only shot on target and their keeper made a few good saves.

"The second half was nowhere near good enough. We put an extra body in the middle of the pitch to try and win second balls but we didn't win any second balls.

"I think their average age was five years older than us and they ran harder than us.

"They scored three worldies. I don't think they'll play a game this season where they'll score three better goals than that.

"That might distort the scoreline but it doesn't distort my opinion on the second-half performance which I didn't think was good enough."

The defeat brings Barnsley back down to earth after a promising 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers but they have no time to feel sorry for themselves ahead of a trip to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup.

Duff is anticipating a strong response from his team and the kind of attitude he wants to see on a weekly basis.

"They'll all want to play in that one," he said.

"You won't have to worry about whether they'll be up for that one because they know if they do turn it in a little bit they'll get a hiding against a Premier League team.