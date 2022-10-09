Rotherham had the better chances in the first half against but failed to take them and trailed at the break to a Ben Brereton Diaz penalty, converted after Tyler Morton had been pulled down by Grant Hall.

Brereton Diaz added his second after 64 minutes from a fine cross by Szmodics who then capped an impressive display with a calmly-taken third from a pass by substitute Tyrhys Dolan in the 75th minute.

But Taylor took positives from the Millers’ first-half display.

“In the first half we were more than in the game,” he said. “But we needed to make one of those moments count I’m afraid.

“Apart from defending the penalty and the set-pieces, we didn’t feel too troubled by the opposition and if anything we’ve created the better chances.

“But we have to go ahead in the game, it is as simple as that. And the space we allowed them in the second half and their quality has ultimately hurt us.

“It didn’t feel great in the end watching that group of players who have given absolutely everything. They were out on their feet in the last 20-25 minutes after the midweek game and the week they had previously.

“But there was enough to work on in terms of our first-half performance. Judging by the reaction of the players and the staff we have not played that well in an away game this season.

