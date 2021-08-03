Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season after finishing bottom.

This is Hull City's odds to be RELEGATED from the Championship next season - compared to Blackpool and Peterborough

With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for relegation. How do they expect Hull City to fare this season?

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:11 pm

Hull City impressed last season, winning the League One title and winning promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Joining them in the second tier is Peterborough United (automatic promotion) and Blackpool (via play-offs).

But how do the bookies think The Tigers will do in comparison to their fellow promoted sides?

1. West Brom

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 33/1 BetVictor: 40/1

2. Fulham

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 40/1 BetVictor: 40/1

3. Sheffield United

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 33/1 BetVictor: 33/1

4. Bournemouth

Sky Bet: 28/1 William Hill: 20/1 BetVictor: 20/1

