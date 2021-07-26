This is where Rotherham, Charlton, and Wycombe are predicted to finish in 2021/22
With the start of the League One season fast approaching, Rotherham United will be hoping to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.
The Millers battled hard in the second tier last term, but ultimately came up short in a thrilling relegation battle.
United are no strangers to winning promotion from League One, but manager Paul Warne has admitted that building a squad capable of challenging for the top has been no mean feat this summer.
Speaking recently, he said: “It has been harder this year to add strength to my squad than in any other year.”
But where will Rotherham actually finish in their bid to go up this season?
The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each League One club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the third tier.
