Adam Phillips scored his first league goal for the Reds as they made it three wins on the spin in all competitions.

Duff’s charges hit the front after 10 minutes and kept the Shrews at bay as they went within a point of the top six.

“I thought it was a really good away-from-home performance,” admitted Duff.

Adam Phillips got the only goal as Barnsley won at Shrewsbury (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It had every part of the game. I thought there were some moments of real quality.

“The only disappointment was we could have scored more goals in the first half.

“We had a little bit of luck at the other end as one hits the crossbar.

“I’ve known Steve (Cotterill, Shrewsbury boss) for 30 years and you never get an easy ride against his teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They kept pushing. Every sub that came on got bigger and bigger. They had a bit of pressure, but I don’t remember any really clear-cut chances.

“It’s three points away from home and a clean sheet, so it’s a great feeling.

“In the first half we scrapped but we found moments to go and play.