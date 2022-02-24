The Tigers hosted relegation rivals Barnsley on Tuesday, who currently sit bottom of the league, but endured a difficult 2-0 defeat to the Tykes.

Hull City are now without a win in their previous six matches and have won only one under

Shota Arveladze.

Meanwhile, it was only Barnsley’s second league win since November.

Hull will now face another important match against Peterborough United, who currently sit in the bottom three.

The Tigers will need to pick up their form against Posh if they are to avoid the drop this season.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

