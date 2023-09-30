‘Tidy’, ‘lively’, ‘upped the standards’ – rating Barnsley FC’s players in 1-0 defeat to Blackpool
The Reds failed to register a shot on target even in a second half when they played with much more urgency, and paid the price as Jordan Rhodes’ first-half penalty made the difference.
Liam Roberts – had little to do but made a good save from Shane Lavery 6
Jordan Williams – had to cover O'Keeffe at times 6
Mael de Gevigney – a quiet reintroduction to the League One team 6
Jamie McCart – solid display 6
Corey O'Keeffe – conceded the penalty as he struggled to deal with CJ Hamilton's pace 5
Herbie Kane – held the midfield so Theo Chapman and Callum Styles could play with more freedom in the first half, but got increasingly involved in the second 7
Owen Dodgson – did not have much impact as the left wing-back 5
Theo Chapman – the 18-year-old was neat and tidy on his first league start, but was substituted at half-time with manager Neill Collins looking for more 6
Callum Styles – Barnsley needed more of his quality in midfield 6
John McAtee – a lively presence in the first half when Barnsley were poorest but missed a good chance with his last touch 7
Devante Cole – more effective when he dropped deeper in the second half but could not find a 10th goal of the season 7
Substitutes:
Sam Cosgrove (for Chapman, HT) – linked well with Cole 6
Barry Cotter (for O'Keeffe, 58) – got some good crosses in from the right 7
Nicky Cadden (for Dodgson, 58) – more than anyone he upped the standards 7
Max Watters (for McAtee, 75) – scuffed a good chance right at the death 4
Not used: Russell, Killip, Shepherd.