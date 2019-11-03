Time for Barnsley to start turning draws into wins, insists caretaker manager Adam Murray

Barnsley showed fantastic spirit to claim a third against-the-odds draw in four matches, but now need to start performing when expectations are higher – starting with Saturday’s crunch visit of managerless Stoke City.

The Reds sloppily conceded twice against the run of play at home to Bristol City on Friday but came back through Aapo Halme’s header and Cauley Woodrow’s 94th-minute equaliser.

They also held the Robins’ promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, but when they faced another team in the relegation mire, Huddersfield Town, they lost.

“The draws have been great for us and they’ve given us a little bit of a foothold, given the boys a bit of confidence and kind of settled the ship a little bit but we’re better off winning one, losing one,” said caretaker manager Adam Murray.

“We’ve got a certain amount of games we feel we need to win to stay in the league.”

Striker Luke Thomas, who came off the bench to good effect on Friday evening, was full of praise for Barnsley’s spirit but they are still to win since the opening weekend.

“Going 2-0 down I think everyone in the stadium, even the players on the pitch, probably thought we would have lost but we’ve done it before, against Derby,” he pointed out.

“There’s not many teams bottom of the table can go 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go against a team like Bristol City (and claim a draw) but we’ve got belief in the squad and you’ve got to keep playing for 90 minutes, 95 minutes.

“There were a few times on Friday where on a different day that would fall for us and we’d get the three points but when you’re down the bottom you don’t really get the luck. But our luck’s got to change sooner rather than later. I don’t think we’re miles away from picking up a win.”