Title-winning Hull City defender to leave after final game of Championship season

Left-back Callum Elder is to leave Hull City at the end of the season.

The Australian international’s final appearance for the Tigers is set to come at Luton Town on Monday.

The 28-year-old made over 100 league appearances for Hull after joining from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee in 2019 and scored his only goal against Northampton Town in 2021.

Elder's first season at the club ended in relegation but he was a regular in the side which won the League One title the following term, starting 43 of those matches. He had previously won the division on loan at Wigan Athletic in 2017-18.

DEPARTING: Hull City defender Callum Elder

He also had a short loan at Barnsley in 2017.

On the back of Hull's title win the Sydney-born player made his only senior international appearance to date, against China in September 2021.

Even this term, with injuries playing a part, Elder has made 21 Championship starts, including the last four matches.

But centre-back Jacob Greaves has often been preferred on the left of a back four and Hull did make a failed attempt to sign former Huddersfield Town left-back Harry Toffolo from Nottingham Forest in January.

So he will be released at the end of his contract this summer as Hull and their coach Liam Rosenior look to assemble a squad that can challenge for next season's play-offs.

“I’d like to thank Callum for his unbelievable service to me during my time here and to the club before then, especially the promotion from League One,” said Rosenior, a former left-back himself.

“He’s been a key part of the squad with his leadership and personality in the dressing room. He works at 100 per cent every day and has always showed a great mentality at the training ground.

“It was a very difficult decision to allow him to leave the club, but I’ve got no worries he’s going to have very good Championship clubs interested in him.

“We all wish him the best for the future.”

