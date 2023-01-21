When your professional debut was nearly four years ago and you are still waiting for a second appearance, you probably have the patience to wait a couple of weeks for your Doncaster Rovers bow.

The weather has delayed loanee Todd Miller donning the red-and-white hoops but the 20-year-old can see a positive to it.

Miller signed in time to debut at Crawley Town last Saturday, only for a frozen pitch to intervene. The League Two visit of Tranmere Rovers has befallen the same fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started as a 16-year-old schoolboy with Colchester United; now he has a Marc Cucurella haircut and a contract with one of England's top teams.

WELL EDUCATED: Todd Miller (left) has served a good apprenticeship since joining Brighton and Hove Albion from first club Colchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't expect it,” he says of his Colchester bow. “Franck Nouble got suspended and I was doing quite well for the under-21s.

"I had to ask my headteacher for permission for the day off school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It completely ruined the rest of school, I didn’t try as much as I should have after that.

"Now I want to get back to playing men's football. I feel like I've always thrived more in a men's environment in terms of how open the game is and the opportunities you can have for one-v-one duals."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few clubs are going about their business as well as Brighton and Hove Albion, so Miller joining them that summer bodes well.

"The seasons at Brighton have matured me in terms of decision-making and technique," he argues. He sees the elongated build-up to his debut “could be a little bit of a blessing in disguise and it gives me an extra game later on in the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller comes billed as a "winger" but Doncaster do not usually play with them, preferring a 3-4-2-1. Being a Brighton player, he is versatile.

"I'm a direct player who likes to run in behind, stretch the game and bring a one-v-one element in," he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like to play with quite a high intensity, always running about in possession and out of possession to try to get shots, and crosses in.

"I’ve played as a striker for Brighton under-21s and scored a few goals, and as a wing-back. I'll play anywhere where I can run in behind and stretch the game (from)."

Advertisement Hide Ad