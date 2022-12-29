News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tom Anderson nets rare goal as Doncaster Rovers edge seven-goal thriller with Rochdale

Captain Tom Anderson scored his first goal in 14 months to earn Doncaster Rovers a thrilling 4-3 victory over struggling Rochdale in League Two.

By YP Sport
6 hours ago

Anderson struck with nine minutes remaining to settle a game in which Dale had battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Charlie Seaman saw a low drive take a wicked deflection to give Doncaster the lead after seven minutes – the first of four goals in a 10-minute spell.

Hide Ad

Ben Close curled home a fine effort from 20 yards to double the advantage two minutes later.

Most Popular
Danny Schofield saw his Rovers side edge out Rochdale (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Hide Ad

But the hosts’ lead would not last long. Devante Rodney cut the deficit after 14 minutes when his shot from the corner of the box took a deflection and went in off a post.

And the equaliser came two minutes later when Ro-Shaun Williams turned into his own goal as he attempted to cut out a cross from Cameron John.

Hide Ad

Doncaster re-established the lead after 37 minutes when Harrison Biggins powered in a superb free-kick.

The second half was a more tepid affair until Rochdale substitute Tyrese Sinclair looped in a header to equalise with 13 minutes left.

Hide Ad

But Rovers grabbed the winner when Anderson drilled in from close range.

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Seaman, Biggins, Close, Maxwell, Molyneux (Woltman 84), Miller (Agard 84), Hurst. Subs Not Used: Jones,Long,Barlow,Griffiths,Ravenhill.

Hide Ad

Rochdale: O'Donnell, Seriki, Ebanks-Landell, Nelson, John, Diagouraga (Keohane 75), Liam Kelly, Odoh (Henderson 75), Ball (Sinclair 75), Rodney (Lloyd 63), Quigley. Unused substitites: White, Graham, Bradley Kelly.

Referee: A Kitchen (Durham).