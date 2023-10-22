All Sections
Tom Anderson on Doncaster Rovers starting to see some daylight in League Two table

DONCASTER ROVERS are starting to see a bit of daylight in the League Two table.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

After a horrible start to the campaign when they were propping up the EFL at one point, Grant McCann's side are now on the move in the opposite direction.

A run of five victories in seven matches has moved them up to lower mid-table. Perhaps the most significant factor is that they are six points adrift of the final three play-off positions as it stands.

Rovers stalwart Tom Anderson, speaking after the 2-1 win at Tranmere on Friday, said: “When you are climbing up the league and edging (up) and keep going two or three places (up) each game, it's good and helps the confidence.

Doncaster Rovers stalwart Tom Anderson.Doncaster Rovers stalwart Tom Anderson.
"But we’ll still do what we do and go about our business in the right way to keep performances going and keep getting results.

"It’s back to back wins. We have another tough game on Tuesday and we will go out to win the game again."

Rovers dug deep on a night of wretched weather by the Wirral on Friday to secure a memorable result on an evening where the bond between players and fans had to be strong and was.

Anderson added: “The support helped us and got us through the game and it was a good night for everyone involved with Doncaster Rovers."

