Tom Anderson on Doncaster Rovers starting to see some daylight in League Two table

DONCASTER ROVERS are starting to see a bit of daylight in the League Two table.

After a horrible start to the campaign when they were propping up the EFL at one point, Grant McCann's side are now on the move in the opposite direction.

A run of five victories in seven matches has moved them up to lower mid-table. Perhaps the most significant factor is that they are six points adrift of the final three play-off positions as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers stalwart Tom Anderson, speaking after the 2-1 win at Tranmere on Friday, said: “When you are climbing up the league and edging (up) and keep going two or three places (up) each game, it's good and helps the confidence.

Doncaster Rovers stalwart Tom Anderson.

"But we’ll still do what we do and go about our business in the right way to keep performances going and keep getting results.

"It’s back to back wins. We have another tough game on Tuesday and we will go out to win the game again."

Rovers dug deep on a night of wretched weather by the Wirral on Friday to secure a memorable result on an evening where the bond between players and fans had to be strong and was.