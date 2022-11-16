Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu boosts for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Colchester United trip

The versatile Rowe has been missing with a hamstring injury since mid-September but could be in line to return at bottom-of-the-table Colchester United on Saturday.
Whether centre-back Joseph Olowu will be is still to be decided. He fractured an eye socket at Rochdale on October 1 but the signs are positive.
"They've both trained fine," said coach Schofield, who is preparing for his sixth game in charge of his hometown club.
"Joseph we've just monitored his heading and his aerial duals with it being a problem with his eye socket/cheekbone.
"He's not done too much of that but he's been exposed to it a little bit today (Wednesday) and he's been fine.
"Tommy Rowe's trained fine."
Tom Anderson has been troubled by injury over the last 12 months, but came through Saturday's 3-1 win at Grimsby Town in good shape.
"Tom was fine," said Schofield. "We've monitored him a little bit over Sunday and Monday just to make sure he was ready to train on Tuesday/Wednesday at a good intensity and he's all good to go."
Central defender Ollie Younger is the only significant absentee for Rovers.
The 23-year-old was back in light training on Wednesday after a four-month lay-off. He will not be ready for Saturday and Doncaster are not putting a timescale on when he will be ready for League One football.