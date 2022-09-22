Tommy Rowe blow but Doncaster Rovers' options are improving after return of trio

Joseph Olowu, Ben Close and Aidy Barlow all made their returns from injury in the Football League Trophy at Lincoln City and none have reported any reactions as yet.

But Rovers will be without the influential Rowe as they look to end a run of three consecutive league defeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's not quite there yet so he'll probably miss the weekend," conceded manager Gary McSheffreey. "I'm not sure yet how long he'll be out for. The scan didn't come back too bad, it's just how quickly he heals but we'll rule him out for this weekend."

INJURIES Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey

It is a similar story with experienced former Rotherham United winger Taylor, who unfortunately Doncaster have grown all too used to being without. He strained a hamstring at Sincil Bank.

"He's not trained with the group yet," said McSheffrey. "It doesn't look anything serious but the weekend might come too soon for him. We just have to hope it heals quickly but we've got enough in our squad to cover it.

"We just have to concentrate on the players who are fit."

Forward Reo Griffiths is at least on his way back after an ankle injury.

"Reo trained with us this morning," McSheffrey revealed after training on Thursday. "It was a bit unopposed for him – first touch was free – but it was good he came through that and looked quite lively.