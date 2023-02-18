Tommy Rowe wants Doncaster Rovers to 'mellow' as League Two play-offs come into view

JUST a couple of weeks ago, when results were not going their way, Doncaster Rovers were getting "excited", according to Tommy Rowe.

Now, looking for a fourth straight win at Sutton United and only two points outside the League One play-offs, they are trying to dial it down.

"Probably now we're trying to change the approach, not get too excited and keep it all very mellow," says Rowe.

"There's a real enthusiasm to the change (of approach under Danny Schofield) so whether or not we've got the right result we've been focused on our performances and we know they've been good, that's where the excitement has been coming from."

If Rowe speaks more like a party-pooping coach than a player, that is because the 34-year-old's mind is already turning that way. He is not writing off playing yet, but a man "obsessed with learning" is looking to educate himself for his next career.

His current coach thinks it will help him in the here and now.

"I was at Millwall when I started coaching and I think I was 29 years-old," says Schofield.

"On reflection I wish I'd done it a lot earlier because you start thinking about the game a little bit more.

COACH-IN-WAITING: Doncaster Rovers vice-captain Tommy Rowe

"Perhaps it's a good strategy to encourage players to do that."

With captain Tom Anderson injured, Rowe took the armband and his place in the heart of the back three in midweek, allowing him to do some on-field coaching.

"I spoke to Tommy reflecting on the (Barrow) game and he felt as though in that position he's very good at communicating, organising and leading," says Schofield. "That's something he brought to the game.