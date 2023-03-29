AFTER a miserable March all but finished their play-off hopes, Doncaster Rovers players have just personal pride to play for between now and the end of another difficult season for the club.

Saturday, at least, will yield a major milestone for one of their more consistent performers in recent times in Tommy Rowe, with the 34-year-old due to clock up his 600th appearance of an impressive professional career in the League Two home encounter with Crewe Alexandra and join a select group of players to do that in the process.

Rowe said: “It will be a good moment for myself. I just try and focus on the next one and slowly but surely, I have got to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still share the same love I had for football when I was a kid and that will never change.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe will make his 600th club appearance on Saturday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“Since I have been young, I have always realised the importance of being available for your manager, club and fans because there's always expectation (especially) when you have young fans in the crowd who want to see their favourite players and the team winning.

“I have taken that responsibility on and you put your body on the line for the right cause.”

Having been promoted with the club from the fourth tier in his first spell at Rovers, this season has not mapped out in the way Rowe had been envisaging, but his individual standards have not waned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran also understands the frustration of fans in the way that the season has deteriorated.

He continued: “I definitely understand where the fans are at right now and hearing their frustrations first hand helps me to try and fight (even more).”

Forward Caolan Lavery is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury sustained in last weekend's home loss to Northampton.