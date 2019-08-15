Tonge urges minority of Barnsley FC supporters to stop singing offensive song about Reds defender

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dale Tonge has reiterated the club's appeal for a section of supporters to stop making offensive chants about defender Bambo Diaby.

It comes after the Reds issued a second statement about the behaviour of a minority of fans earlier this week, which stated that the club were becoming 'increasingly concerned'.

The statement read: "Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that some are intent on causing issues. This is not acceptable and can’t continue.

"The club is liaising with Kick It Out regarding the ongoing chant, which contains stereotypical language that can be viewed as derogatory and offensive. Once again, we would like this chant to stop."

Tonge added: "The chants that have been happening are something we would like to stop. Obviously, the player in question has seen a lot of his name now in negative articles.

"He (Diaby) is quite new to the country and obviously a new player and we want him settled as much as possible.

"If everything can be positive to his name, that would be fantastic and that is what we ask of the fans.

"We just want all this talk to be about football. He is a footballer and our footballer and we just want everything to be positive and want it to be about football."

Prior to the first home match of the season, the club issued a statement to supporters urging them to behave in the correct manner.

This came after chants were heard during a pre-season match against Sheffield United with new signing Diaby being the subject of an offensive song.

Their latest statement came after Kick It Out reported that the song about the Barnsley defender was heard in the game against Fulham on August 3.

Senegal-born defender Diaby, 21, joined Barnsley in the close season from Belgian outfit Lokeren.