Tony Mowbray pays ultimate Liam Rosenior compliment as Sunderland head to Hull City

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes Hull City have improved in several departments following the arrival of Liam Rosenior.

Mowbray heads to East Yorkshire with the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat against West Brom. Sunderland returned to Championship action a week earlier than other sides as they beat Millwall 3-0 on December 3.

Rosenior was appointed at Hull on a two-and-a-half year deal in November following the sacking of Shota Arveladze earlier this season. In preparation for Saturday’s meeting, Mowbray has been analysing clips before and after Rosenior’s arrival and feels there has been plenty of improvements.

“Nearly every team has changed manager this season. Many times this year we have done slides before the new manager arrived and how they looked and then how since then this manager has changed this,” said Mowbray.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Manager of Hull City, Liam Rosenior salutes the fans after the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Hull City at Vicarage Road on December 11, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“Looking at the data on Liam this week, he has improved a lot of stuff regarding possession of the ball, touches in the final third, shots on target. A lot of stuff has improved under Liam and it doesn’t surprise.

“I watched the game against Watford away and they got a 0-0. It’s tough to go to Watford with the quality of players they have got so you’ve got to say well done for putting such a good performance in. They will be looking to build on that and we have to be mindful of them."

