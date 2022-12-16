Tony Mowbray pays ultimate Liam Rosenior compliment as Sunderland head to Hull City

Mowbray heads to East Yorkshire with the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat against West Brom. Sunderland returned to Championship action a week earlier than other sides as they beat Millwall 3-0 on December 3.
Rosenior was appointed at Hull on a two-and-a-half year deal in November following the sacking of Shota Arveladze earlier this season. In preparation for Saturday’s meeting, Mowbray has been analysing clips before and after Rosenior’s arrival and feels there has been plenty of improvements.
“Nearly every team has changed manager this season. Many times this year we have done slides before the new manager arrived and how they looked and then how since then this manager has changed this,” said Mowbray.
“Looking at the data on Liam this week, he has improved a lot of stuff regarding possession of the ball, touches in the final third, shots on target. A lot of stuff has improved under Liam and it doesn’t surprise.
“I watched the game against Watford away and they got a 0-0. It’s tough to go to Watford with the quality of players they have got so you’ve got to say well done for putting such a good performance in. They will be looking to build on that and we have to be mindful of them."
Hull are one point above the bottom three after 22 games but just five points behind Sunderland in 11th ahead of tomorrow’s encounter.