Tony Mowbray unsure if key Sunderland man will be fit in time to face Hull City

Tony Mowbray is unsure if Ross Stewart will make his Sunderland return this weekend as the Black Cats make the trip to East Yorkshire to face Hull City.

Stewart was expected to make his comeback in Monday evening’s loss to West Brom at the Stadium of Light but Mowbray revealed the striker had suffered a small setback in his rehab.

The 26-year-old picked up a minor niggle in a behind closed doors match and Mowbray says Sunderland are keen to take a cautious approach with the player. Stewart has not featured since injuring himself in the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in September.

Mowbray said: "We're just taking that precaution really of not forcing him into a situation where he damages it and we'll give him as long as he needs. Hopefully that is only days, rather than weeks.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Stewart has five goals and three assists in just seven Championship games this term but Mowbray insists he will not be rushed back for the trip to Hull.

“Will he fit for the Hull game? I don’t know, I’m not a physio, let’s wait and see,” added Mowbray.

"I think the player always has an input into it. I’m sure he’s been out that long that the player doesn’t want to come back and break down – he wants to be 100 per cent right.