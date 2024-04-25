Tony Stewart on Rotherham United's 'failure' being on his shoulders and a recruitment pledge from Steve Evans

It explains why he elected to take personal responsibility to bring Steve Evans back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, something that was in his thoughts last December.

After taking a different course, the Millers have turned to their former manager and gone back to the future.

Speaking at Evans’ ‘second coming’ last week, Stewart spoke about being energised by the return of the Scot, who he has remained friends with ever since he first left Rotherham first time around in September 2015 and referenced that the club had got its ‘mojo’ back after a truly awful 2023-24.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (left), pictured alongside chairman Tony Stewart (centre). On the right is Evans' long-time assistant Paul Raynor. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

Stewart said: “Having gone through this season as we have done and seen failure after failure and not just the manager, I’m included in that failure as the custodian for Rotherham and responsibility.

"I’m the producer, we put the show on and if it’s not right, the person to blame is me, I’ve no doubt.

"I said ‘we’ve had two attempts at it now (with Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson), we need to get someone proven and tried and tested.’

"And I was thinking ‘Why aren’t we getting Steve Evans in?’ He’s probably the best manager we’ve had and he never failed.

"We parted as friends. It was on a technicality. We had a difference of opinion on recruitment.

"I've always admired Steve and Paul (Raynor). These are going to be exciting times.”

Going forward, Evans will be heavily involved in recruitment alongside Rob Scott, who has returned to his former role after a brief spell as director of football.

The Millers yesterday exercised options in the contracts of Ollie Rathbone and Hakeem Odoffin, keeping them at club until June 2025.

Evans will draw upon more recruitment resources than in his first spell at Rotherham, but he is quick to stress that he has the final say as he seeks to build a side not just in his own image, but in the best traditions of the Millers ‘DNA’.

Evans, whose side visit Bristol City on Saturday in their last away game of the campaign, said: “The chairman and Richard (Stewart, vice-chairman) were very clear in their message to me: 'You're coming back to be the manager, like you were before.' That gives me a wider remit.

"I'm fortunate that I know Rob Scott from the past.

"We've got a really good understanding and relationship.

"We're totally in agreement how we see it going forward. When we write out the positions we are looking to recruit for, myself and Paul will sit down and write the DNA of the type of player we want.

"Ultimately, it will be my decision to say 'yes' or 'no' within the confines of the resources set by the board.

"You take ownership of building the team.

"I wouldn't be part of a management team that blamed results on other people at your club.

"When you're in control of it and don't win enough matches, you pay the price.