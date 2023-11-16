Tony Stewart on Rotherham United's manager search with caretaker team set to take charge for Leeds United game
The Championship strugglers are currently finalising a shortlist of candidates ahead of interviews for the vacant position, with chairman Tony Stewart keen not to rush the process after being contacted by some quality contenders interested in the role.
The Millers supremo told the Yorkshire Post that the club are looking to bring in an ‘established’ manager with Championship experience in the second tier as opposed to a young, up-and-coming coach from the lower divisions.
Taylor's assistant manager Wayne Carlisle and coaches Dan Green and Scott Brown remain at the club and are set to be entrusted with leading preparations for the televised encounter with Leeds in eight days’ time.
Rotherham's first-team squad are due back in training on Sunday.
Stewart said: “We have had a sackful of out-of-work managers in work and out of work (get in touch) and the response has been really good and there’s some talent in there.
"I am quite surprised, there’s some good quality names.
"We are looking at win ratios and not necessarily looking at guys that come in from the lower divisions to do this and that. I am looking for established Championship managers who have ‘done it.’
"The quality is that good. The shortlist will be down to three or four, but we have half a dozen (leading contenders) in the bag and they are still coming in.
"We are going to take the luxury of time to make sure somebody fits the slot.
"We left it late one year and there were 16 games to go and we had to rely on Neil Warnock for those games.
"The amount of games this time will give a chance for a manager to come in and do something.
"It will maybe be after the Leeds match. I’d be amazed if there’s somebody in before Leeds.”
Among those linked with the position is former manager Steve Evans, who is currently at Stevenage.
The 61-year-old is understood to be among the candidates under consideration for the vacant Millers post.
Former Wigan Athletic manager Liam Richardson is thought to be another contender.
Another ex-Millers chief in Warnock has been touted as a possible candidate, but it is understood that the veteran manager, currently on a break from football following his departure from Huddersfield Town in late September, wants to return to management in the new year and not now.
Meanwhile, Evans insists that his sole focus is on his current role at League One high-fliers Stevenage after being linked with a Millers return.
The Scot, 61, secured back-to-back promotions in his time at Rotherham from April 2012 to September 2015, with the club also memorably retaining their second-tier status under his watch in 2014-15.
Speaking after Stevenage’s EFL Trophy game on Tuesday evening, Evans said: "We're not aware of anything.
"I've got a great affinity with the (Rotherham) chairman and his family up there and I've got a great affinity for a really good football club.
“But we've got a job to do here. We're trying our best to get into that top group in League One and one million per cent, I'm only focused on Saturday and Lincoln.
"I can't do anything about what is in the media or what the reports are.
"I just have to focus on what's here."
Taylor paid the price for a difficult start to the season which culminated in Saturday’s heavy 5-0 defeat at Watford.
The Millers, who occupy the third and final relegation position in the table after two wins in their opening 16 league matches, are four points behind fourth-from-bottom Huddersfield Town.