Too little, too late from Harrogate Town as they suffer narrow defeat at Barrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bluebirds - managed by ex-FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild - made it three wins out of three at Holker Street, and climbed to third in the League Two table, courtesy of Josh Gordon’s cross-shot from the sideline that sailed over the crowded area and dipped in just before the half-time whistle.

Though they dominated the game, Barrow came close to conceding late on but Weaver was frustrated his side only ramped up the pressure in the final moments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m disappointed to be honest because it’s a windy day, it’s a good pitch to pass the ball about,” he said.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

“We had a difficult first half with the conditions, it was very windy in our faces, and it was difficult to get going. But we managed it until the dying minutes of the first half when we conceded a free-kick and switched off for the second phase and conceded.

“It was a lucky finish, with a deflection, and if we’d have come in at half-time at 0-0 we’d have been saying ‘right, let’s go and win the game’.

“We still kept our composure and tried to accentuate the positives, such as us now kicking with the wind in the second half, but we wanted them to not let the wind dictate the game.

“We didn’t get the balls in the box until the last few minutes when we finally created chances and so it feels like a bit of an under-achievement and a failure on our part.”

Barrow: Farman, Warren, McClelland, Canavan, Brough, Neal (White 87), Foley ,Gotts, Kay (Waters 70), Gordon (Stevens 78), Whitfield (Rooney 78). Unused substitutes: Nwabuokei, Lillis, Kenlock.

Harrogate Town: Jameson, Welch-Hayes, Ferguson, Mattock (Richards 73), Ramsay, Thomson (Muldoon 56), Austerfield, Pattison, Headley (Frost 74), Armstrong, Daly. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Burrell, Horbury, Ilesanmi.