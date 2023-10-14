All Sections
Top Bradford City player ratings at the back end of the team as they are made to work hard for Wimbledon victory

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:57 BST

Bradford City (4-4-2)

Harry Lewis – some important first-half saves to keep Bradford in the game 7

Brad Halliday – had a scare with late penalty appeals but did a good job 6

Matty Platt – in the wars – never a bad thing from a centre-back 7

Sam Stubbs – the other half of a solid central defensive partnership 7

Liam Ridehalgh – worked well defensively 7

Richie Smallwood – got on the wrong side of the referee in the first half but reined it in to avoid a second booking 6

IN THE WARS: Bradford City centre-back Matty PlattIN THE WARS: Bradford City centre-back Matty Platt
Alex Gilliead – his header helped create the goal 6

Adam Wilson – disappointingly quiet 5

Jamie Walker – one lovely shot on the turn 6

Bobby Pointon – showed flashes but unable to do more 6

Andy Cook – a frustrating first half for the striker but he made the winning goal 6

Substitutes:

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Wilson, 58) – instantly gave his team an outlet that was not there before – and a goal, of course 6

Daniel Oyegoke (for Pointon, 80) – shored things up 5

Tyler Smith (for Cook, 85) – N/A

Not used: Taylor, Doyle, Tulloch, Afoka.

