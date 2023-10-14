Top Bradford City player ratings at the back end of the team as they are made to work hard for Wimbledon victory

Harry Lewis – some important first-half saves to keep Bradford in the game 7

Brad Halliday – had a scare with late penalty appeals but did a good job 6

Matty Platt – in the wars – never a bad thing from a centre-back 7

Sam Stubbs – the other half of a solid central defensive partnership 7

Liam Ridehalgh – worked well defensively 7

Richie Smallwood – got on the wrong side of the referee in the first half but reined it in to avoid a second booking 6

IN THE WARS: Bradford City centre-back Matty Platt

Alex Gilliead – his header helped create the goal 6

Adam Wilson – disappointingly quiet 5

Jamie Walker – one lovely shot on the turn 6

Bobby Pointon – showed flashes but unable to do more 6

Andy Cook – a frustrating first half for the striker but he made the winning goal 6

Substitutes:

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Wilson, 58) – instantly gave his team an outlet that was not there before – and a goal, of course 6

Daniel Oyegoke (for Pointon, 80) – shored things up 5

Tyler Smith (for Cook, 85) – N/A