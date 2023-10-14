Top Bradford City player ratings at the back end of the team as they are made to work hard for Wimbledon victory
Bradford City (4-4-2)
Harry Lewis – some important first-half saves to keep Bradford in the game 7
Brad Halliday – had a scare with late penalty appeals but did a good job 6
Matty Platt – in the wars – never a bad thing from a centre-back 7
Sam Stubbs – the other half of a solid central defensive partnership 7
Liam Ridehalgh – worked well defensively 7
Richie Smallwood – got on the wrong side of the referee in the first half but reined it in to avoid a second booking 6
Alex Gilliead – his header helped create the goal 6
Adam Wilson – disappointingly quiet 5
Jamie Walker – one lovely shot on the turn 6
Bobby Pointon – showed flashes but unable to do more 6
Andy Cook – a frustrating first half for the striker but he made the winning goal 6
Substitutes:
Emmanuel Osadebe (for Wilson, 58) – instantly gave his team an outlet that was not there before – and a goal, of course 6
Daniel Oyegoke (for Pointon, 80) – shored things up 5
Tyler Smith (for Cook, 85) – N/A
Not used: Taylor, Doyle, Tulloch, Afoka.