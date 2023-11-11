Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the contract of ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward Reo Griffiths has been cancelled by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old joined Doncaster in January 2022, but managed just 21 appearances and two goals in all competitions.

He had been placed on the transfer list but a move away from the Eco-Power Stadium had not materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by Doncaster read: “Rovers can confirm that the contract of striker Reo Griffiths has been cancelled by mutual consent.

Reo Griffiths managed just 21 appearances for Doncaster Rovers. Image: Bruce Rollinson

“The 23-year-old joined the club in January 2022 and went on to make 21 appearances, scoring two goals.

“All at Rovers thank Griffiths for his contribution and wish him the best for his future.”

Formerly a prolific marksman within Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, Griffiths sought pastures new with a move to French side Lyon in 2018.