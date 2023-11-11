Tottenham Hotspur academy product has contract cancelled at Doncaster Rovers
The 23-year-old joined Doncaster in January 2022, but managed just 21 appearances and two goals in all competitions.
He had been placed on the transfer list but a move away from the Eco-Power Stadium had not materialised.
A statement issued by Doncaster read: “Rovers can confirm that the contract of striker Reo Griffiths has been cancelled by mutual consent.
“The 23-year-old joined the club in January 2022 and went on to make 21 appearances, scoring two goals.
“All at Rovers thank Griffiths for his contribution and wish him the best for his future.”
Formerly a prolific marksman within Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, Griffiths sought pastures new with a move to French side Lyon in 2018.
His move to Doncaster marked a return to England but he failed to establish himself in South Yorkshire.